Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Tops $30.94 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LBank, BitForex and HBUS. Project Pai has a market cap of $30.94 million and $3.52 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00480529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.82 or 0.06288080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00066815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029151 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005166 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009987 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,653,768,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,361,464 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

