ProCurrency Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. ProCurrency has a market cap of $2,904.00 and approximately $1,639.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.02581882 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

