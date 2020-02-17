Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,664 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $182,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.14. 5,889,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,133. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

