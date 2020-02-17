Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 179.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Principia Biopharma worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,298,262. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRNB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Principia Biopharma stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.39. Principia Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

