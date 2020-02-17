Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ameren by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AEE shares. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.79. 1,754,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

