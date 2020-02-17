Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,050 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 153,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,703. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

