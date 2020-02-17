Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Savior LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $38.67. 2,089,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,039. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

