Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,570 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $31,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,596. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

