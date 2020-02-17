Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 17,937.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $454,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,902.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $452,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,548 shares of company stock worth $38,445,166 over the last 90 days.

FWONA traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $44.29. 95,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,968. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

