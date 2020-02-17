Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,065 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. 1,142,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,458. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $96.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

