Prime Financial Group Ltd (ASX:PFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Prime Financial Group Ltd (ASX:PFG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $15.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Prime Financial Group has a 12-month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.07.
About Prime Financial Group
Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.