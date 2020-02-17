Prime Financial Group Ltd (ASX:PFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Prime Financial Group Ltd (ASX:PFG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $15.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Prime Financial Group has a 12-month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.07.

Get Prime Financial Group alerts:

About Prime Financial Group

Prime Financial Group Limited provides integrated accounting and business advisory, wealth management, and capital advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, director and board, management advisory, start up, outsourced CFO and accounting, SME advisory, grants and tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.