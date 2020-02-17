PressOne Hits Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $53,372.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.03213482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00233700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00151185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

