PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. PPL also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.
Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120,961 shares. PPL has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.
In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
