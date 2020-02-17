PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. PPL also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120,961 shares. PPL has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

