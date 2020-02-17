PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. PPL updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
NYSE PPL opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83.
In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
