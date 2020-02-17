PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. PPL updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE PPL opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

