Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 419,279 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. Post has a twelve month low of $94.19 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Post will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Post by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.