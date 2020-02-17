Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. Portland General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $61.80. 1,422,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

