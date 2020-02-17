Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$17.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$10.24 and a 12 month high of C$17.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 million and a PE ratio of 110.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

