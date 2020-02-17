Polar Capital’s (POLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POLR. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 550 ($7.23) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 570.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 542.40. The company has a market cap of $521.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.