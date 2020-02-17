PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 29,916 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $218,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after buying an additional 539,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

PM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

