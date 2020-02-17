PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 135,904 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $168,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.56. 189,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.19 and a 12-month high of $246.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

