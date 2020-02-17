PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Total worth $142,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 144,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 26.5% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 414,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. 1,414,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,354. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.