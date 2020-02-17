PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.75% of CDW worth $153,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 725,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,137. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

