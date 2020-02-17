PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 84,770 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,770 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Target worth $204,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,353,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Target by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after buying an additional 145,935 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,714,000 after buying an additional 500,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.63. 3,286,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

