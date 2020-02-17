PlayGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,265.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $280,795.00 and $1,265.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02781670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00229853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00142738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021670 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

