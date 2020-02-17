Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.82. 272,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

