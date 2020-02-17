Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), 9,235,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.35.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile (ASX:PLS)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

