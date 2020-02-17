Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,695. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

