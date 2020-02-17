Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $617,708.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042551 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00071046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00092517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,823.43 or 1.00268184 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

