Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 116,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

