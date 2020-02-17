Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

