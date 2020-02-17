Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
