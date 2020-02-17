Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.28. 5,686,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

