Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,165 Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
