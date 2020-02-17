Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,165 Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Colony Capital stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.96. 1,214,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,512. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.