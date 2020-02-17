Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,843,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139,922 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $21,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.75. 243,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $150.97 and a 52 week high of $242.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.