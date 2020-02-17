Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $109,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NYSE:WPX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.89. 5,378,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

