Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $87,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

CHE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $491.69. 159,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,919. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $310.28 and a 12 month high of $494.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.