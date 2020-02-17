Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

