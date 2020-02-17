Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 886 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 456,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

