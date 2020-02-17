Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 138.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $389.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $224.84 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.60 and a 200-day moving average of $334.89.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.