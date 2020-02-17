Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Wedbush

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $99.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. 798,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,625. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $75,419.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,751.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,849. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 54.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

