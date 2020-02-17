ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $3,066.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042524 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00071110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000995 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,824.41 or 1.00842417 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

