Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,372.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $164,269.00 and approximately $10,372.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,635,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

