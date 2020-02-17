Palomar (PLMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $57.83 on Monday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950 over the last 90 days.

