Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 432,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

