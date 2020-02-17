Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.22-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. 65,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

