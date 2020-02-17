OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.762-13.762 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTSKY. Mizuho cut shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR alerts:

OTSKY opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.