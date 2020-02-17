Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $2.03 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 77.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 713,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,121. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.