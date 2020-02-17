Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 832 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 307,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,347,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,074,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Penumbra stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,533. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,455. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

