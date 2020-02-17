Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 51,668 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,668 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

