Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

