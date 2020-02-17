Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

